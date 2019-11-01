'Profound sadness' as tributes paid to retired priest who died in Galway pier tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a retired priest who lost his life when his car plunged into the water from a pier last night.

Fr Tony Minniter, who was in his late seventies, died after his car went into the water off the quay in Kinvara in south Co Galway on Thursday evening.

The alarm was raised by locals who were out trick or treating around 7.45pm but frantic efforts to save the man proved unsuccessful following the tragic accident.

The Bishop of Galway, Brendan Kelly, paid tribute to Fr Minniter, who served in a number of parishes in south Co Galway and north Co Clare.

A native of Fanore in Co Clare, Fr Minniter was ordained in Rome in 1991 and had served as a Patrician Brother for many years.

Bishop Kelly said the death of the popular priest had caused "profound sadness" and he paid tribute to all who had come to his assistance.

Fr Minniter retired in 2015, almost a decade after moving to Ballinderreen in south Co Galway.

A huge hurling fan, he immersed himself in the local community and was well known throughout the region.

Local Cllr Joe Byrne said news of the death had shocked the community.

“He was well known and well regarded and people had interacted with him in many areas over the years.

“He was very popular and there was a huge shock when people realised that it was he who had lost his life,” he said.

Cllr Byrne praised the efforts of the local community and the emergency services who made a desperate attempt to save him.