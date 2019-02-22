Profit motive is not enough to achieve a healthy society: Report author

The traditional motive of profit is not enough to produce a healthy Irish society. That was the message from Professor Charles MA Clarke of St John’s University today as Social Justice Ireland launched their ‘Measuring progress: Sustainable Progress Index 2019’.

Written by Prof. Charles M.A. Clark of St John’s University, New York and Dr. Catherine Kavanagh of University College Cork, the index compares 15 EU countries across all UN SDGs, assesses their performance on each individual SDG and creates a ranking table for performance overall.

Ireland ranks 11th out of 15 comparable EU countries in this year’s Sustainable Progress Index, commissioned by Social Justice Ireland.

The report finds Ireland is in the top third for 3 SDGs. The analysis suggests that Ireland does well on SDGs relating to Quality Education (SDG 4); Peace and Justice (SDG 16) and Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG6). On these Ireland is ranked 2nd, 4th and 5th respectively.

Ireland has a good reputation internationally for quality education, and skilled graduates are in high demand.

Ireland is also regarded as a relatively safe place to live with lower homicides and crime rates relative to other countries.

However, the report also highlights 4 SDGs are in the bottom third: Reduced Inequalities (SDG10); Partnerships for the Goals, (SDG 17); Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7); and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12). Of the 15 countries studied, Ireland is ranked 11th, 11th 12th and 14th, respectively on these.

Sean Healy of Social Justice Ireland said the Government should be congratulated on openly committing itself to these SDGs as a part of all policy formation.

"It should also be recognised that we are performing well in many areas. However, there are certain areas where we are seriously underperforming, and this is dragging our overall ranking down.

"The Government should use this information constructively to plan a route to the top of the table and make Ireland a world leader and a sustainably progressive society on all fronts.”

Ireland’s overall ranking in the bottom third is likely to be noted by key stakeholders after the Irish Government published its SDG ‘National Implementation Plan’ just last year, committing itself to the UN SDGs across all policy areas.

The index publication comes in the same week as UN World Social Justice Day and, according to Social Justice Ireland, is a timely reminder that Social Justice is a multi-faceted and multi-departmental issue that must be measured if it is to be accounted for.

It suggested the establishment of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) has given national governments clear economic, social and environmental standards against which established policies should be judged and prospective policies should be measured.

"Equipped with these goals as tools for guidance and accountability, our Government has the opportunity to lead the way towards a new generation of politics shaped by the economic, social and environmental demands of a truly healthy society," Mr Healy said.

"The Sustainable Progress index is another landmark report to inform the policy decisions of the Irish Government when it comes to progressing the SDGs," he concluded.

The full report can be read here