Profiles on assets of local crime bosses double

The number of profiles of the assets of suspected local crime bosses has doubled this year, the Criminal Assets Bureau has said.

CAB boss, Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin, said that by targeting local criminals early, the gardaí can nip their criminal careers in the bud and prevent them from becoming the “big godfathers”.

He said the number of profiles from local asset profilers has risen from 66 in 2016, to 101 in 2017, and to 153 so far this year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin

The multi-agency bureau has increased the number of local asset profilers from 206 at the end of 2016 to 377 currently.

The job of the asset profiler is to investigate suspicions reported by members of the public and to identify individuals who have significant assets but not the obvious means.

A profile is then submitted to CAB for consideration.

Chief Supt Clavin said the focus on lower level criminals has been assisted by two recent changes to the law: the first is the lowering of the monetary threshold above which CAB can seize an asset (from a value of €13,000 to €5,000) and the second is allowing CAB officers to seize an asset (for example a car) without a warrant.

“We can target some at a lower level, take them out earlier, so they might not become the big godfathers that we are all so concerned about, nip it in the bud,” said Chief Supt Clavin.

Yesterday, on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ, he said that since the legislation had been enacted, around 20% of all cases in the courts have involved assets under the previous threshold of €13,000.

He said local asset profilers, mainly gardaí, but also some revenue and social welfare officers, identify people whom they believe would make a good target.

He said they receive a three-day training programme from CAB, showing them what to look out for, how to search for properties and bank accounts, how to search databases, are given a template profile form and linked in with one of CAB’s six investigation teams.

He said the local profilers would examine a target’s earnings, social welfare payment, property and vehicles.

He urged people to contact CAB, if they see someone who doesn’t work but who has an expensive car or cars, is spending significant sums on redoing their home, has Rolex watches or expensive handbags or is going on long-haul holidays.

He said the number of people who are CAB targets has risen from 600 in 2016 to 947 now, as well as 40 entities.