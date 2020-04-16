Prof Jack Lambert: Incidence of Covid-19 in nursing homes 'a catastrophe in the making'

The spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes is “a catastrophe in the making” and under-utilised staff should be sent to “every single nursing home in Ireland” Prof Jack Lambert has suggested.

The professor of infectious diseases at the Mater and Rotunda hospitals told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that nursing homes need to be a priority.

There was a lack of thought with regard to what needed to be done to avoid being in the same situation as Italy and Spain, he said. It was not a question of hindsight.

Preparations should have been in place; instead, nursing homes were told they were responsible for making their own plans, he said, adding that was a "huge disaster” that has led to over 200 clusters in nursing homes.

Prof Lambert said that “up to half” of the country’s nursing homes could have clusters of Covid-19.

He called for “boots on the ground” and for “under utilised” staff to be deployed from the Mater hospital into nursing homes to assess what PPE is needed and what testing pathways exist because the current timeframe for testing “is unacceptable”.

Such changes need to be done “yesterday” and nursing homes need to be a priority, he said.

On the same programme, the Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall said the issue was not helped by the fact that 80% of nursing homes in the country are private and not connected to the HSE.

HIQA had raised concerns about infection control in nursing homes in the past, she said.

The questions now were what protocols were in place, on what basis were decisions made and who makes those decisions.

The overriding issue is to get a swift test and tracing regime up and running, she said.