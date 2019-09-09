Processors pull out of talks on beef crisis

Fears that the beef crisis may become entrenched have intensified after Meat Industry Ireland pulled out of planned talks. Farmers have been blockading meat processing plants around the country since late July in protest over cattle prices.

Talks had been due to take place at the Department of Agriculture offices in Co Kildare yesterday evening. However, MII pulled out of the talks, citing the fact that blockades were continuing at some 20 meat plants around the country.

It had said last week that if a process of engagement with beef farmers could be secured, its members would defer further legal proceedings against protesters to allow talks to take place.

However, in a statement yesterday afternoon, the organisation said that it had informed the independent chair, Michael Dowling, and government officials that the blockades had intensified in recent days.

“The extent of the continued illegal blockading has placed factory employees in peril of lay-offs and prevented beef farmers from having their factory-ready cattle processed.

“Furthermore, the blockades have put in jeopardy national and international customers of Irish beef,” the statement read. Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the latest development “will only serve to entrench positions and risk prolonging this very damaging dispute.

Processors and farmers are mutually dependent and the future of the beef sector depends on the development of a commercial relationship built on a recognition that this is the case.

Mr Creed said he understood farmers’ frustration with the market conditions affecting beef prices, adding that the nature of the protest was “complex” and that channels of communication are unclear.

“The normal channels of engagement which may apply to such disputes, regrettably, have not applied as effectively in this instance. I ask MII to reflect on this reality and to make every effort to avoid action that might lead to a further deterioration in relationships in what is already an intractable dispute,” he said.

The Beef Plan Movement said processors continue to hold legal proceedings over the group and its directors, despite having stood down its protests four weeks ago.

It pointed out that for any talks to succeed, all legal threats against Beef Plan, its directors, and individual farmers must be permanently lifted, as well as all the associated legal costs.

“Meat processors have always been the dominant party when negotiating with farmers and having legal proceedings against farmers, while trying to negotiate with them, makes the situation even more difficult for farmers,” said a statement.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association president Edmond Phelan called on MII to reconsider its “kneejerk decision”.

“The onus is on the processors now. It is up to them to come to the talks and to bring real offers to the table. Current beef prices mean that every system of beef farming is losing money. The meat industry can no longer ignore the reality that beef farmers have to make a living because, without them making a living, there will be no future for their business either,” he said.