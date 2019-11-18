News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Proceedings against Ivor Callely over €2.9m debt admitted to fast-track Commercial Court

Proceedings against Ivor Callely over €2.9m debt admitted to fast-track Commercial Court
Ivor Callely
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 03:25 PM

A High Court judge today said he was satisfied former Junior Minister Ivor Callely had taken steps to evade service of court proceedings relating to an action by a finance company suing him over €2.9m outstanding on loans.

Mr Justice David Barniville admitted the case to the fast-track Commercial Court list and said it was quite clear Mr Callely was aware of the court proceedings.

The judge has been told of attempts to serve notice of the proceedings on Mr Callely and Mr Callely’s email account had been deactivated. The account was reactivated at the weekend when Mr Callely sent a letter to solicitors for the finance company saying he was not “physically, emotionally or mentally fit” to come to court.

Ivor Callely and his wife Jennifer Foley Callely are being sued in the Commercial Court by a finance company over €2.9m outstanding on loans to them in 2013 for property investment.

Everyday Finance DAC is seeking judgment against Mr Callely, Howth Road, Killesterand Jennifer Callely, St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, both Dublin, arising out of €2.4m in loans advanced to them by AIB to purchase investment properties. The loans were sold to Everyday Finance in 2018.

Counsel for Everyday Cian Ferriter SC told Mr Justice David Barniville today that emails had been sent to Mr Callely informing of the proceedings to have the case against him admitted to the Commercial Court list. Counsel said it appeared Mr Callely’s email account was deactivated and later reactivated and the letter sent to Everyday’s solicitors.

In the letter, the former Fianna Fáil TD and senator, who was jailed for five months in 2014 for fraudulently claiming expenses from the Oireachtas, said he was involved in a horrific bicycle accident in West Cork last August. He suffered life-changing injuries including paralysis and also underwent spinal surgery.

Asking for an agreement to adjourn the proceedings Mr Callely said he is currently a hospital weekday in-patient in receipt of rehabilitation.

He also said he wanted to put on record that at no stage had he been involved in a “running battle” with Everyday Finance or their representatives.

Ms Foley Callely, the judge was told, had lodged a replying affidavit and contended the issues involved are before the courts in another case.

Admitting the case to the Commercial Court list, Mr Justice Barniville said it was quite clear Mr Callely was aware of the proceedings and he was satisfied the papers were served on Mr Callely.

Referring to Ms Foley Callely, the judge said she has been totally upfront with the court and at all times appeared before the court.

The case will be heard in February next year.

[readmore][/readmore]

More on this topic

Garda convicted of possessing images and videos of children being sexually abused brings appealGarda convicted of possessing images and videos of children being sexually abused brings appeal

Man accused of indecently assaulting teen female relative in 1980s begins bid to halt trialMan accused of indecently assaulting teen female relative in 1980s begins bid to halt trial

Woman who claims she fled Albania because of 'politically connected 'stalker wins High Court challengeWoman who claims she fled Albania because of 'politically connected 'stalker wins High Court challenge

Unaccompanied learner driver gets suspended sentence over death of motorcyclist in collisionUnaccompanied learner driver gets suspended sentence over death of motorcyclist in collision


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012

23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city

Shooting the darkness: The Troubles in picturesShooting the darkness: The Troubles in pictures

Gardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicleGardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicle


Lifestyle

For the interiors lover who can’t resist a New Year’s revamp or a simple freshening up, there are plenty of new books on the shelves to inspire, writes Carol O’CallaghanFour new books to inspire your interiors renovation

Helen O’Callaghan hears about awards for global changeGOAL Changemakers Award: Primary schools asked for views

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »