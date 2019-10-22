'Problem drinker' who inflicted inexplicable injuries on murdered man loses appeal against conviction

A “problem drinker” who inflicted inexplicable injuries on the man he viciously murdered in Donegal six years ago has lost an appeal against his conviction.

Polish national Krzystof Grzegorski (aged 25), had admitted killing fellow countryman Bogdan Michalkiewicz (aged 41), at the victim's home in Westside Apartments, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on May 13, 2013, but denied it was murder.

He was unanimously found guilty of murder by a jury and was given the mandatory life sentence by Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy on July 5, 2016.

The Central Criminal Court heard that Grzegorski, with a last address at Hazelbrook Park, in Letterkenny, had gone to Bogdan's flat to retrieve a mobile phone when an argument broke out.

Grzegorski told gardaí during interviews in 2014 that he couldn't remember what sparked the vicious attack.

Mr Bogdan suffered 46 wounds to the head and face, including stab wounds and injuries that pathologist Dr Alison Armour said were consistent with punching, kicking or striking with a blunt object.

Grzegorski cut his throat and stabbed him another 17 times in the abdomen. He stamped on his chest, with enough force to leave the imprint of his shoes.

At the scene, gardaí found three knives and the leg of a coffee table that the prosecution said the killer used to bludgeon his victim.

Prosecuting counsel, Alex Owens SC, had said that Grzegorski also dropped a television, a heavy, old-style cathode ray tube, on his victim's head. Dr Armour found nine stab wounds to the back of Bogdan's tongue.

She said that she had never seen such injuries in her 28 years as a pathologist and could not explain how the killer inflicted them.

The trial also heard that Grzegorski was drinking heavily at the time of the killing. Det. Garda Alfie McHale said that gardaí in Letterkenny had gotten to know Grzegorski as a problem drinker aged 14.

By the time he was 16 he had a conviction for being drunk in public and a danger to himself or others. He was 19 when he murdered Bogdan.

Grzegorski lost an appeal against his conviction today on grounds that the trial judge erred in failing to recharge the jury on the issue of intoxication and erred in his instructions to the jury on the accused’s version of events.

Giving judgment in the Court of Appeal, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said Grzegorski had not put forward a version of events that he was so affected by alcohol that he could not have intended to kill.

At most, his version of events was that he could not recollect.

Ms Justice Donnelly said the trial judge adequately informed the jury about the burden of proof and, in particular, the drawing of inferences.

She said the jury was told that Grzegorski was presumed to intend the natural and probably consequences of his actions.

The jury was also expressly told that where two views of the evidence were possible, they must adopt the view most favourable to the defence, provided it was a reasonable one.

There could be no doubt the jury were aware of the issues in the case, and the Court of Appeal was satisfied that the trial judge’s instructions to the jury were adequate, she said.

Ms Justice Donnelly, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said the appeal was dismissed.