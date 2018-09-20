Probe into presidential spend blocked by Government

The Government has blocked plans for a public investigation into spending in Michael D Higgins’ presidential office before next month’s Áras election amid claims any review would be “unconstitutional” and politically motivated.

Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser ruled out the move in a letter to the Public Accounts Committee, warning he will ask Attorney General Seamus Woulfe to intervene if the review demands continue to be made.

Last month, PAC chair and Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming said he wants to investigate the amount of money being spent in the office of the presidency amid suggestions it has hit €50m since 2011. However, in a four-page letter sent to the PAC on Monday, Mr Fraser, the accounting officer for presidential spending, said the examination will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Describing the demand for an investigation as “unique”, he said he believes any review would be “unconstitutional” and could be interpreted as being politically motivated. He warned he will ask the attorney general to intervene if the demands continue.

It is important to respect the constitutional provisions relating to the President, the Government, the judiciary and the Oireachtas. An equally substantive concern relates to the political impartiality of the civil service. I cannot accept your suggestion that the campaigning period has not yet started.

“To summarise, therefore, I believe your proposal appears to be unconstitutional and to undermine the principle of the political impartiality of the civil service. I would be grateful for any legal advice that you have received on the matter. It may be that I would also need to ask for formal advice from the attorney general.”

While the PAC is understood to have been finely balanced on whether to support an investigation when Mr Fleming suggested it last month, Mr Fraser’s letter led to an angry reaction from a number of PAC members.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, whose party is supporting Mr Higgins’ re-election, said “no office should be outside the bounds of scrutiny” and that “it’s not an unreasonable request to examine how that office is maintained”.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry labelled Mr Fraser’s letter “bizarre” and insisted nothing in the Constitution blocks an investigation. He claimed the Government is attempting to hamstring the PAC’s work.

Presidential office spending has threatened to become a key part of the Áras race, with Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy saying they want transparency on how public money is being spent.

Mr Gallagher met yesterday in Leinster House with Fianna Fáil TDs including James Lawless, who tweeted a photograph with Mr Gallagher at a Defence Forces protest alongside the quote “with the next commander in chief” despite his party officially backing Mr Higgins’ re-election campaign.

Mr Fraser’s letter will be discussed this morning before the PAC meets with Nama and the State Claims Agency to discuss the housing crisis and millions of euro in medical negligence payouts.