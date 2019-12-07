News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Probe finds 'cosy relationship between certain solicitors and GPs' encouraging personal injury claims

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 01:20 PM

An undercover investigation has found some doctors are encouraging patients to seek compensation following personal injury.

The report claims that a number of doctors are recommending particular solicitor firms to their patients, who in turn are referring clients to certain GPs and surgeons to have their injury reports prepared.

At least seven solicitor firms are sending clients to the same orthopedic surgeon, according to the investigation.

The investigation also found that some medical reports sent to a certain surgeon were "word for word" across different records.

A journalist with the Irish Independent said she discovered that physical examinations for whiplash lasted as a little as 40 seconds with some doctors.

Undercover reporter Amy Molloy said there is an evident relationship between some legal and medical professionals.

She told Newstalk Breakfast: "Some of them [solicitors] actually said ‘our GP’ when discussing their relationship over the phone.

"Basically the investigation found that there was a very cosy relationship existing between certain solicitor firms and certain GPs and consultants."

Ms Molloy said she was encouraged to seek compensation when she described whiplash symptoms to some GPs.

She said:

I was able to walk in off the street, say I was a bit sore and get a whiplash diagnosis.

“It’s something that can’t really be proven by scans... which does raise questions over why do we have some of the highest payouts in Europe for this type of injury.

"I said I took one day off work, that my neck was a bit sore and I was told I was entitled to €10,000 which seems a bit bizarre to me; I took one day off work why would I be entitled to €10,000?"

