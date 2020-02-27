Probe finds 4,500 cases of ‘problematic’ DNA samples

A high-level garda investigation has identified almost 4,500 cases where problems have been found in how DNA samples of criminals and suspects were handled.

Garda chiefs are concentrating on over 500 of these and disciplinary action may be taken against gardaí in cases where they were “totally neglectful” in how they acted in the taking of DNA samples.

The investigation was ordered by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris after media reports emerged in April 2019 that up to 2,000 DNA samples taken from criminals or suspects had apparently gone missing — and had not been added to the National DNA Database.

Concerns were expressed at the time regarding any failure to submit DNA samples for testing by Forensic Science Ireland and the potentially serious impact that could have on investigations and even prosecutions.

Speaking at a public meeting of the Policing Authority, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations, gave details on his investigation:

46,179 samples were examined between November 20, 2015 and April 3, 2019;

4,446 of these were deemed “problematic”;