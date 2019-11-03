Probe continues into €100,000 Dublin drugs seizure

An investigation is continuing into a cocaine seizure in West Dublin worth an estimated €100,000.

The drugs were seized late on Friday, when gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area of Lucan.

They seized the cocaine along with smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs.

Gardaí are continuing to question a 24-year-old man who was arrested after the raid.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.