Probe continues into €100,000 Dublin drugs seizure

Picture: : An Garda Síochána
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 07:21 AM

An investigation is continuing into a cocaine seizure in West Dublin worth an estimated €100,000.

The drugs were seized late on Friday, when gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area of Lucan.

They seized the cocaine along with smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs.

Gardaí are continuing to question a 24-year-old man who was arrested after the raid.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.

