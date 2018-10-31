Home»Breaking News»ireland

Probe after ‘shots fired at car’ in Co Armagh

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 02:54 PM

An investigation has been launched following a report that seven shots were fired at a car in Co Armagh.

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Maple Court area of Lurgan at around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

A second vehicle was also damaged.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has issued an appeal for information.

A spokesman said: “At around 11.15pm, it was reported that seven shots were fired at a car in the area.

“Five shots struck the windscreen and two shots struck the passenger-side front door.

“No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“Another vehicle parked nearby was damaged as a result of another shot fired.”

The PSNI has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1439 30/10/18.

- Press Association


