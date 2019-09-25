News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Probe after claim toddler was assaulted in creche

Probe after claim toddler was assaulted in creche
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Gardaí and Tusla are investigating allegations that a toddler was physically assaulted while in the care of a creche in Co Cork.

The probes were launched on foot of complaints from a former employee of the creche about two staff members. The complainant has not worked at the creche since raising the alarm.

Tusla, the child and family agency, said it does not comment on individual cases as it may “prejudice any enforcement or prosecutorial action”.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Tusla representatives contacted the parents of the child at the centre of the case within a day of receiving the complaint.

Once the parents were made aware of the nature of the complaint, they took their child to a hospital for a range of assessments, including an MRI scan, amid concerns about a possible concussion.

Tusla has also contacted a number of parents of other children who were in the care of the creche at the same time, requesting their assistance in the investigation.

Members of the Garda divisional special protective services unit — the specialist unit which investigates crimes such as rape, human trafficking and child abuse — are aware of the case and are liaising with Tusla as part of their own separate investigation into the complaint.

The creche owner wrote has also written to parents in recent days to confirm the Tusla investigation and to reject the allegation.

In the correspondence, seen by the Irish Examiner, the owner said while the allegations are very serious, they are “completely untrue, false, and unfounded”.

The owner said that remaining staff have provided statements disputing the allegations, and that the two staff at the centre of the complaint have the full support of management and staff.

It is understood that while a number of parents have withdrawn their children from the facility in the wake of the complaints, several still send their children to the creche, which continues to operate as normal.

There was widespread revulsion in July after RTÉ Investigates exposed serious non-compliance with childcare standards at creches in Dublin.

It emerged afterwards that there are 37 creches on Tusla’s critical list, which are either being inspected or undergoing enforcement action.

READ MORE

Cork creche insists assault claim is false as parents withdraw children

More on this topic

GSOC investigating 'unintentional discharge of a firearm' in which garda was shot in ankleGSOC investigating 'unintentional discharge of a firearm' in which garda was shot in ankle

West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work

Commissioner called on to ensure Waterford is HQ of planned merger with Kilkenny/Carlow divisionCommissioner called on to ensure Waterford is HQ of planned merger with Kilkenny/Carlow division

Car involved in fatal Cavan collision recovered from canalCar involved in fatal Cavan collision recovered from canal


GardaiProbeCrecheAssaultTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'Very wide gap' on Brexit, says Varadkar following Johnson meeting'Very wide gap' on Brexit, says Varadkar following Johnson meeting

Residents want to be allowed remain at Seville Place buildingsResidents want to be allowed remain at Seville Place buildings

Easier 'to steal online than to steal stuff from shops', conference hearsEasier 'to steal online than to steal stuff from shops', conference hears

New York Times credits Irish diplomats for rescuing journalist from arrest in EgyptNew York Times credits Irish diplomats for rescuing journalist from arrest in Egypt


Lifestyle

There is just so much information online — much of it false — that cancer patients are very confused about what they should and should not be eating.Examiner Yourself: Time to dispel diet myths

Fashion's embrace of pin was no flash in the pan. Season after season, the colour returns to the catwalks, securing a permanent place our hearts, minds and wardrobes.Examine Yourself: The power of pink fashion statements

The unfortunate reality is that skin cancer remains to be the most common cancer in Ireland, with nearly 12,000 people being diagnosed per year according to the Irish Cancer Society.Examine Yourself: The Skin Nerd - Holy moley! Skin damage simply not worth the risk

Alcohol is a risk factor for eight types of cancer - breast, mouth, throat, voice box, oesophagus, bowel, liver and pancreas.Examine Yourself: Alcohol is a carcinogen and that means it can cause cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »