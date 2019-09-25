Probe after claim toddler was assaulted in creche

Gardaí and Tusla are investigating allegations that a toddler was physically assaulted while in the care of a creche in Co Cork.

The probes were launched on foot of complaints from a former employee of the creche about two staff members. The complainant has not worked at the creche since raising the alarm.

Tusla, the child and family agency, said it does not comment on individual cases as it may “prejudice any enforcement or prosecutorial action”.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Tusla representatives contacted the parents of the child at the centre of the case within a day of receiving the complaint.

Once the parents were made aware of the nature of the complaint, they took their child to a hospital for a range of assessments, including an MRI scan, amid concerns about a possible concussion.

Tusla has also contacted a number of parents of other children who were in the care of the creche at the same time, requesting their assistance in the investigation.

Members of the Garda divisional special protective services unit — the specialist unit which investigates crimes such as rape, human trafficking and child abuse — are aware of the case and are liaising with Tusla as part of their own separate investigation into the complaint.

The creche owner wrote has also written to parents in recent days to confirm the Tusla investigation and to reject the allegation.

In the correspondence, seen by the Irish Examiner, the owner said while the allegations are very serious, they are “completely untrue, false, and unfounded”.

The owner said that remaining staff have provided statements disputing the allegations, and that the two staff at the centre of the complaint have the full support of management and staff.

It is understood that while a number of parents have withdrawn their children from the facility in the wake of the complaints, several still send their children to the creche, which continues to operate as normal.

There was widespread revulsion in July after RTÉ Investigates exposed serious non-compliance with childcare standards at creches in Dublin.

It emerged afterwards that there are 37 creches on Tusla’s critical list, which are either being inspected or undergoing enforcement action.