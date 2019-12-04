News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Probationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting duty

Probationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting duty
The 32 probationary gardai deployed in Cork earlier this week.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 09:49 AM

One of the new probationary gardai deployed in Cork this week has made an immediate impact.

The officer who started duty in the city on Monday helped arrest a suspected shoplifter yesterday who was found in possession of almost €1,000 worth of goods.

The alarm was raised around 2pm when gardaí received a report that a lady had entered a shop on St Patrick’s Street and was believed to have stolen a number of items.

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area before identifying and stopping a suspect, a woman in her 30s, on nearby Maylor St.

She was found to be in possession of clothing, toys and cosmetics, worth approximately €900, that had been stolen from three city centre shops.

The items have since been returned to the shops.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

A total of 32 probationer gardaí were assigned to the Cork City Garda Division on Monday.

They have been temporarily assigned to Anglesea Street, Mayfield, Watercourse Road, Togher, Douglas, Carrigaline, Gurranabraher, Ballincollig, Bridewell and Blackrock Garda Stations.

They will help in the garda Christmas management plan this year.

READ MORE

Report finds laws play part in violence between Traveller families

"Our aim is providing high visibility policing to tackle thefts, drugs, public order incidents and to help the flow of traffic in the city," Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said.

The probationer garda involved in yesterday's arrest is one of the eight members who will be permanently allocated to Anglesea Street and Mayfield Garda Stations from January 2.

More on this topic

Varying crime detection rates revealed with sex offences lowest, drug offences highestVarying crime detection rates revealed with sex offences lowest, drug offences highest

Sexual offences come last in crime detection rates for 2018Sexual offences come last in crime detection rates for 2018

CSO crime detection figures published for first since 2016CSO crime detection figures published for first since 2016

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman robbed and attacked in Co. CorkGardaí appeal for witnesses after woman robbed and attacked in Co. Cork


crimegardaiCorkTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »