News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Probationary garda launches High Court bid against decision to dispense with her services

Probationary garda launches High Court bid against decision to dispense with her services
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 05:04 PM

A probationary garda has brought a High Court challenge to the Garda Commissioner's decision to dispense with her services.

Orlaith Fahy had been stationed at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations during her probationary period since 2016.

She was also studying for a BA in Applied Policing but after failing a fitness test she was told last February that as she was now ineligible to complete the BA course, this was "an essential prerequisite" to becoming a garda.

She claims there is no provision in the garda regulations entitling the Commissioner to deem the attainment of the BA is an essential prerequisite.

Mark Harty SC was today granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision. The application was made on a one-side only represented basis.

Mr Harty said the Commissioner's decision has already taken effect and he was not seeking any stay on it but seeking to quash it by judicial review.

His client had failed a fitness test and was then refused permission to complete the BA in Applied Policing.

She performed her duties with distinction, demonstrating exceptional proficiency and completed her period of service, on probation, with an unblemished record, he said.

In her judicial review, she seeks orders and declarations including that the Commissioner misapplied and/or misconstrued the relevant regulations and the procedures he operated were wholly artificial and had no appreciable prospect of conferring any benefit on her.

She seeks a declaration the procedures were also lacking transparency and failed to provide any sufficient reasoning for the decision.

She also seeks a declaration the decision was predetermined and had an inevitable outcome.

The Commissioner also failed to assess her ability to be an efficient and effective member of the gardai in the manner provided for the in the regulations, it is claimed.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan today granted leave to bring proceedings as an arguable case had been made out and said the matter could return in June.

READ MORE

Woman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jail

More on this topic

Woman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jailWoman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jail

Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank

Dunmanway man crashed car into door of local garda station during drinking binge Dunmanway man crashed car into door of local garda station during drinking binge

Special-needs teen challenges expulsion after allegedly assaulting teacher with brushSpecial-needs teen challenges expulsion after allegedly assaulting teacher with brush


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Households earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in DublinHouseholds earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in Dublin

Gardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94kGardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94k

Over 230 sought help for gambling addictions last yearOver 230 sought help for gambling addictions last year

Man arrested after allegedly spitting at GardaMan arrested after allegedly spitting at Garda


Lifestyle

Gardening guru, broadcaster and writer Alan Titchmarsh talks about ageing, making more ‘me’ time and keeping fit in his later years.Alan Titchmarsh at 70: ‘I’m trying to balance my life’

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

What better time to whip up the perfect croissant or macaron?10 baking challenges to take on

The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV Highlights: The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »