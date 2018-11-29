Probation Service: No evidence that open disclosures on sex offenders reduces recidivism

The Probation Service says there is no evidence to show that disclosing details of sex offenders reduces reoffending.

A new Government bill which will allow gardaí to give names and address of sex offenders to the public is being cautiously welcomed.

The proposals will also allow for the electronic tagging of an offender as part of a sex offender order.

Probation Service Director Vivian Geiran says there is a concern that the open disclosure will cause offenders to go off the radar.

That can drive sex offenders underground and the lack of a stable living situation is shown to be a high-risk factor.

"There's no evidence to show that public information would help in that way," he said.

Digital Desk