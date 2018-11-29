NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Probation Service: No evidence that open disclosures on sex offenders reduces recidivism

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 09:27 AM

The Probation Service says there is no evidence to show that disclosing details of sex offenders reduces reoffending.

A new Government bill which will allow gardaí to give names and address of sex offenders to the public is being cautiously welcomed.

The proposals will also allow for the electronic tagging of an offender as part of a sex offender order.

Probation Service Director Vivian Geiran says there is a concern that the open disclosure will cause offenders to go off the radar.

That can drive sex offenders underground and the lack of a stable living situation is shown to be a high-risk factor.

"There's no evidence to show that public information would help in that way," he said.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Sex OffendersProbation ServicesOpen Disclosures

Related Articles

Cars and Rolex watch among assets seized in CAB raids on ten properties

Camper van, cash and luxury watch seized during searches in Dublin and Galway

Survey shows trust in Garda remains high but less people are reporting crimes

Latest: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Derry

More in this Section

Appeal for woman to come forward who was first on the scene of fatal Monaghan crash

One pint of beer or glass of wine could put you over drink driving limit

Founder of UCD could be canonised next year

UNESCO recognises hurling and camogie as 'intrinsic parts of Irish culture'


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Parents separating need not tear a family asunder

Nude times, high jinks and great music with Jools Holland and Marc Almond

Question of Taste: Cork actor Ciarán Bermingham

Christmas in Cork: Let it Glow, let it glow, let it glow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »