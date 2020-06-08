Proactive Covid-19 mitigation measures in the disability sector saved lives

Proactive Covid-19 mitigation measures in the disability sector reduced the spread of infection and saved lives, according to the National Federation of Voluntary Service Providers.





The organisation has described levels of infection among people with intellectual disabilities in residential settings provided by its members as “exceptionally low.”

There have been 11 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in residential services provided by federation members — voluntary and non-statutory agencies — latest figures show.

The figures backed up by the Department of Health also show that 163 residents have had a positive Covid-19 diagnosis, with 27 admitted to hospital.

The federation's 60 member organisations support more than 26,000 people with intellectual disabilities and their families in Ireland, with just over 6,000 in residential settings. Together, they provide at least two-thirds of residential services to people with intellectual disabilities.

The federation's interim manager, Alison Harnett, says the statistics will be a “source of reassurance” for people supported by disability services, their families, and wider society.

The National Public Health Emergency Team identified long-term residential facilities as a particular risk area due to the congregation of vulnerable people and its staffing model.

Ms Harnett says member organisations recognised the risk very early and took proactive measures that included the closure of day services, visitor policy changes, and targeted action plans. Preparations included the establishment of communication systems with clients, families, and carers.

Ms Harnett says exceptional support was provided from the HSE's social care division to quickly respond to the unfolding crisis and find new ways of working.

Staff agreed immediately to be re-deployed from day programmes to support people in their residential homes. Leave was cancelled, changes in rostering introduced and staff agreed to work more flexibly. Some even moved between organisations.

Daycare facilities were turned into isolation units and staff training included the rigorous use of personal protection equipment.

“Staff worked through all of this complex change without a single union issue,” says Ms Harnett.

The federation showed that its members are flexible, agile, close to the community, and highly collaborative.

But Covid-19 also happened at a time when the fundamental health of the disability sector was already in crisis. Disability services entered the public health crisis with an unsustainable €20m funding cut applied in Jan.

“We need a national strategy to respond to Covid-19, particularly the underlying unmet need within the sector,” continued Ms Harnett.

At least 1,250 adults who are receiving support from members live at home with a parent over the age of 70, and 400 are over 80 years.