Pro-life protestors making Josepha Madigan 'the target' of their ire over referendum defeat

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 06:48 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has expressed disappointment after pro-life protesters forced the relocation of a talk she was due to give to a Catholic group.

The event, organised by We Are Church, was due to take place at the Mercy International Centre in Dublin next month.

However, the centre cancelled the booking when it received dozens of calls threatening to hold a major protest.

The venue for the meeting has now been moved to a south Dublin hotel.

In a statement, Minister Madigan said it was "truly disappointing that Mercy International Centre has been targeted in this way".

We Are Church spokesperson Colm Holmes said the protesters were angry about Ms Madigan's role in the campaign to repeal the 8th Amendment.

Mr Holmes said: "We think it's disappointing the way they are victimising the Minister for what she did, because she is, in fact, a practising Catholic and a very committed Catholic in her own right.

"If she were not, I think they'd be less interested in her, but they are focusing on her and making her the target of their ire that the referendum was lost.

"They're right-wing supporters of a very traditionalist Catholic Church, we have seen a lot of online comments about that, but we can't say for certain who the people are who wage this campaign."


KEYWORDS

abortion

