Home»ireland

Pro-life midwives and nurses gather signatures amid abortion legislation fears

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 06:41 PM

A group of Irish pro-life midwives and nurses has gathered 367 signatures expressing concern over proposed abortion legislation.

The group, Midwives and Nurses For Life, says that if women opt for a surgical termination, nurses and midwives will be asked to provide the pre- and post-operative care, which they object to.

The petition states they find the “end of life of a foetus is morally objectionable”, and that “participation includes any supervision, delegation, planning or supporting of staff involved in termination of pregnancy”.

The group states that although the new proposed legislation provides for freedom on conscience, it states the staff involved must refer the patient on to another staff member, which they see as participation in the procedure.

Mary Fitzgibbon, a nurse, midwife and lecturer; Fiona McHugh, a paediatric nurse; and registered nurse Margaret McGovern spoke to the media about what they see as lack of negotiation from the government with those “who will be at the coalface” when legislation is implemented.

“We want to be sensitive to the women, I don’t want to meet a woman in the morning and later tell her I’m not getting involved in her care.

“We need to have that discussion at ward level, with our nurse managers, but that is not happening,” Ms Fitzgibbon said.

“There’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear, people are worried about promotional aspects if they say they’re invoking freedom of conscience, where does that leave them?”

The petition, which has been live for over two weeks on social media, is a culmination of 367 registered nurses and midwives, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Board Ireland (NMBI) there are over 65,000 registered staff currently practising in Ireland.

“As with any change, there has to be discussion, we just feel that we’ve been ignored during the whole process because we have repeatedly asked how this is going to work in practice in an already overstretched healthcare service,” Ms McHugh added.

Speaking on Tuesday, they said they had made repeated attempts to contact Health Minister Simon Harris to no reply.

READ MORE: Watch: The waves in this town during Storm Diana were enormous today

They have also tabled amendments to the new legislation, which includes providing pain relief to the foetus during terminations, which they compared to animal welfare in veterinary practice and “dignified disposal” of remains.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: “Section 23 of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 covers conscientious objection.

“It states that where he/she has a conscientious objection, a medical practitioner, nurse or midwife shall not be obliged to carry out, or to participate in carrying out, a termination of pregnancy.”

Simon Harris has said abortion services should be in place by the new year.

In May, the electorate voted overwhelmingly in favour of removing a controversial amendment of the constitution, which gave equal right to life to the unborn and the woman, and allowing terminations up to 12 weeks of pregnancy without restriction.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

IrelandNMBINursing and Midwifery Board IrelandSimon Harris

Related Articles

Nurses group to hand petition to Minister stressing they do not want to be forced to participate in abortions

Pro-life doctors' fury over motions being scrapped

GPs body warns abortion services will 'fall short of what women deserve'

Reader's Blog: Abortion legislation goes too far

More in this Section

Public trust in Gardaí remains high but many believe community issues not being addressed

'My son began his journey of waiting lists in 2015' - Barnardos reveals number of kids waiting for treatment

Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon after woman starts giving birth onboard

Patrick Nevin gets five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder


Lifestyle

8 ways to help the wildlife in your garden this winter

8 things you can do to help protect the planet

Making Cents: Shopping can be a more rewarding experience

Gruff Rhys is looking forward to coming to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »