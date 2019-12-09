News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Private members’ club’s flagpoles ‘unacceptable’

Private members’ club’s flagpoles ‘unacceptable’
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Monday, December 09, 2019 - 05:55 AM

One of the country’s best-known private members’ clubs, The Stephen’s Green Hibernian Club, has been refused retrospective planning permission by Dublin City Council for three flagpoles attached to the front of its premises on St Stephen’s Green.

The club had sought planning permission after the local authority began enforcement proceedings to have the flagpoles removed last year.

However, the council has now ruled that the club’s proposal to retain the flagpoles, on a protected structure in an architectural conservation area in the historic Georgian core of the city, would “constitute a visually obtrusive and inappropriate form of development.”

Council planners said allowing the flagpoles to remain would also be contrary to the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022, in relation to the protection of listed buildings, and would set “an undesirable precedent, if permitted for similar developments in this important Renaissance square.”

They ruled the development was “unacceptable” and also contrary to other requirements of planning policy in the Grafton Street area and to guidelines for shop front design.

The club said there was evidence of a flagpole attached to the building in the early 1900s. No 9 St Stephen’s Green was built in 1756 and has been used by the club since 1840.

READ MORE

Cork city shopping to become sensory-friendly on Sunday mornings


Dublin

More in this Section

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to stormWild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to storm

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits IrelandIn pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland

Traffic chaos which blighted 'All Together Now' festival could have been avoided - GardaiTraffic chaos which blighted 'All Together Now' festival could have been avoided - Gardai

10% of GPs have signed up to provide abortion services, HSE confirm10% of GPs have signed up to provide abortion services, HSE confirm


Lifestyle

Overshadowed by its giant neighbours it may be, but the smallest of the main Blasket islands, Beginish, is no less impressive in its own right.The Islands of Ireland: The miracle of Beginish

‘The days of our years are threescore years and ten — Psalm 90How to tell an animal’s age in a heartbeat

We often hear how nature will do well, even come back from the brink of extinction, if given a chance and some human help.Birds of prey on the rise

In our country we still have places that bear no evidence of disturbance by man, that are in their pristine state and rich with all the elements that feed the spirit and deliver us into the world beyond the skin of the time and circumstances we live in.Unique ambience of Dursey Island under threat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »