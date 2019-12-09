Private members’ club’s flagpoles ‘unacceptable’

One of the country’s best-known private members’ clubs, The Stephen’s Green Hibernian Club, has been refused retrospective planning permission by Dublin City Council for three flagpoles attached to the front of its premises on St Stephen’s Green.

The club had sought planning permission after the local authority began enforcement proceedings to have the flagpoles removed last year.

However, the council has now ruled that the club’s proposal to retain the flagpoles, on a protected structure in an architectural conservation area in the historic Georgian core of the city, would “constitute a visually obtrusive and inappropriate form of development.”

Council planners said allowing the flagpoles to remain would also be contrary to the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022, in relation to the protection of listed buildings, and would set “an undesirable precedent, if permitted for similar developments in this important Renaissance square.”

They ruled the development was “unacceptable” and also contrary to other requirements of planning policy in the Grafton Street area and to guidelines for shop front design.

The club said there was evidence of a flagpole attached to the building in the early 1900s. No 9 St Stephen’s Green was built in 1756 and has been used by the club since 1840.