News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Private landlords in Limerick refuse to refund student rents until university does

Private landlords in Limerick refuse to refund student rents until university does
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 07:05 AM

Private landlords in Limerick say they will not refund student rents until University of Limerick does the same.

The third-level institution says the on-campus accommodation has remained open at the facility, with 600 out of around 2,800 beds filled.

However, they are not refunding pre-paid rents to students due to operating costs.

Jack Scanlon, UL's students union president, says the issue has gone beyond the college now.

Mr Scanlon said: "Private renters in Limerick who are renting to students are saying that they are not issuing any refunds until such time as the university does so.

"While this will directly affect the students living on campus it has a much broader affect on students living in private rented accommodation."

Sinn Fein's Eoin O'Broin says, even though universities do have money issues, they should not be putting the burden on students.

He said: "The universities are in a difficult position in that they are not-for-profits, so any rent they lose during term time is a deficit on their accounts. In fact some universities like DCU use their short-term letting tourist income to keep their student rents lower.

"What I would think is that the universities should work together through the Irish Universities Association, engage with Government to fix a problem.

"Don't do what Limerick is doing in placing the burden of filling that deficit with students."

READ MORE

Man in hospital after stabbing in Cork city

More on this topic

Family uses Christmas lights to decorate their house in tribute to health workersFamily uses Christmas lights to decorate their house in tribute to health workers

Donald Trump says UK has asked US for 200 ventilatorsDonald Trump says UK has asked US for 200 ventilators

Boris Johnson spends second night in ICU as UK Covid-19 strategy questionedBoris Johnson spends second night in ICU as UK Covid-19 strategy questioned

Coronavirus wrap: Warnings over football’s future due to pandemicCoronavirus wrap: Warnings over football’s future due to pandemic


TOPIC: Coronavirus