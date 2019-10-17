News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Private health care removal from public hospitals may take 30 years

By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 05:40 AM

The removal of private health care from public hospitals could take as long as 30 years, according to a senior civil servant with the Department of Health.

The report of the Independent Review Group into private practice in public hospitals, chaired by Donal de Buitleir, was published officially at the end of August after a six-month delay.

The group recommended that a 10-year timeframe would be needed in order to fully divest public hospitals of all private care, at a cost of between €1bn and €1.5bn.

At the time of the report’s release, Mr de Buitleir described the 10-year timeframe as being “realistic, affordable and sensible”.

Previously, the application of Sláintecare had been described as likely to take five years.

However, at the end of June, the senior civil servant, working with the Independent Review Group, said that the process of removing private care from hospitals would be “likely to be over a 30-year period”, in documents seen by the Irish Examiner.

“The Government has not yet made a decision about removing private activity from any hospital and there has been no policy change relating to private practice,” they said.

“Even if the Government is to decide at some stage in the future to remove private activity, it won’t be for some time, likely to be over a 30-year period, requiring continuation of provision of equivalent services to those already provided,” they added.

Since the publication of the report, its findings have been officially under consideration by the Government before it decides what steps to take next.

However, Health Minister Simon Harris has repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to achieving universal health care in the intervening period.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett described the news that the implementation period could take 30 years as being “absolutely shocking”.

“The Government has been speaking out of both sides of its mouth, and merely paying lip service to putting an end to the two-tier health system, when they have no intent to get rid of it at all,” he said.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on health Stephen Donnelly, meanwhile, described the news as “very disappointing”.

“It raises a very important question — the minister has voiced very strong approval publicly, so are they in reality thinking of 30 years, which would mean essentially that next to nothing happens?” he said.

“I think that’s a position the minister needs to clarify, really,” he added.

