Prisoners involved in five-hour hostage situation at Midlands Prison

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 06:45 PM

A number of prisoners were involved in a hostage situation at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise this week.

The incident began at around 3pm on Thursday.

Three prisoners - one armed with a weapon- took another inmate hostage and barricaded themselves into a cell at the Midlands Prison on Thursday afternoon.

Specialist officers were called in along with trained negotiators.

After a five hour standoff, one of the prisoners agreed to open the cell and exchange the weapon for a mars bar.

No staff were injured during the incident and the prisoners involved received only minor injuries.

Senior Management at the Prison have begun an investigation into the incident.

