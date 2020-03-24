Prisoners freed under Covid-19 plan ‘homeless’

A homeless agency says they are seeing an “influx” of prisoners who have been released early in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in overcrowded jails.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said these former inmates are resorting to homeless services already “bursting at the seams” and ill-prepared to prevent the spread of the virus through homeless hostels.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of the Dublin-based ICHH, said they dealt with 12 prisoners who had just been released on Monday and expect to see more over the subsequent days.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) released around 200 inmates on temporary release.

“In the last week there has been an influx and on Monday we had 12 case referrals from prisoners released and we are expecting to see more,” said Mr Flynn.

“I understand the concerns of the IPS in relation to the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, but we are in the same situation with homeless services.”

He said there are homeless units accommodating 40-50 people, with one unit housing 80 people.

READ MORE Early release for 200 inmates as part of emergency measures

“You have between four to six in a bedroom or dorm, and a minimum of two people and they are eating together. That’s not social distancing,” said Mr Flynn.

He said the Dublin Region Homeless Executive has increased the number of beds, but added: “We are not seeing a reduction in homeless people and my assumption is that’s down to the numbers leaving prison and I’d expect it to get worse.”

Mr Flynn said there is a “serious issue” of comprised immune systems with homeless people.

Dermot Kavanagh, director of Cork Simon said that, as it stands, they have not seen the same issue in Cork.

He said the numbers in their own shelter are down on normal rates — 40 currently, compared to 47 typically and just nine people are accessing their Nightlight service, compared to 16 normally. He said their shelter consists of 25 single bedrooms and 11 twins.

The IPS said that some releases are nothing to do with Covid-19 as they are prisoners who have reached the end of their sentence or have been granted bail — and it is not possible to inform housing authorities.

It said some prisoners do not disclose their risk of homelessness to the prison authorities.

The IPS said it has funded 12 resettlement co-ordinators and, in recent weeks, provided a further six staff.