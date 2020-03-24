News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Prisoners freed under Covid-19 plan ‘homeless’

Prisoners freed under Covid-19 plan ‘homeless’
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 05:30 AM

A homeless agency says they are seeing an “influx” of prisoners who have been released early in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in overcrowded jails.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said these former inmates are resorting to homeless services already “bursting at the seams” and ill-prepared to prevent the spread of the virus through homeless hostels.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of the Dublin-based ICHH, said they dealt with 12 prisoners who had just been released on Monday and expect to see more over the subsequent days.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) released around 200 inmates on temporary release.

“In the last week there has been an influx and on Monday we had 12 case referrals from prisoners released and we are expecting to see more,” said Mr Flynn.

“I understand the concerns of the IPS in relation to the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, but we are in the same situation with homeless services.”

He said there are homeless units accommodating 40-50 people, with one unit housing 80 people.

READ MORE

Early release for 200 inmates as part of emergency measures

“You have between four to six in a bedroom or dorm, and a minimum of two people and they are eating together. That’s not social distancing,” said Mr Flynn.

He said the Dublin Region Homeless Executive has increased the number of beds, but added: “We are not seeing a reduction in homeless people and my assumption is that’s down to the numbers leaving prison and I’d expect it to get worse.”

Mr Flynn said there is a “serious issue” of comprised immune systems with homeless people.

Dermot Kavanagh, director of Cork Simon said that, as it stands, they have not seen the same issue in Cork.

He said the numbers in their own shelter are down on normal rates — 40 currently, compared to 47 typically and just nine people are accessing their Nightlight service, compared to 16 normally. He said their shelter consists of 25 single bedrooms and 11 twins.

The IPS said that some releases are nothing to do with Covid-19 as they are prisoners who have reached the end of their sentence or have been granted bail — and it is not possible to inform housing authorities.

It said some prisoners do not disclose their risk of homelessness to the prison authorities.

The IPS said it has funded 12 resettlement co-ordinators and, in recent weeks, provided a further six staff.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Dissident republicans accused of exploiting coronavirus with hoax bombDissident republicans accused of exploiting coronavirus with hoax bomb

Pep Guardiola donates €1m to help fight coronavirus in SpainPep Guardiola donates €1m to help fight coronavirus in Spain

Coronavirus: Qantas to operate first non-stop flight from Darwin to HeathrowCoronavirus: Qantas to operate first non-stop flight from Darwin to Heathrow

Falling number of contacts for positive Covid-19 cases 'encouraging', says Health chief Falling number of contacts for positive Covid-19 cases 'encouraging', says Health chief


TOPIC: Coronavirus