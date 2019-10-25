Prisoner returns himself to jail 24 hours after escaping custody during hospital visit

A prisoner who escaped from custody during a Limerick hospital appointment Thursday, returned himself to jail this Friday.

The man, who is being held on remand at Limerick Prison, presented himself at the jail located on Mulgrave Street, at around 4pm.

Two separate investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) and the gardaí.

The prisoner is alleged to have fled through a window on a first-floor ward at University Hospital Limerick, around 1.30pm on Thursday, after he was initially escorted to the hospital by prison officers on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear whether the prisoner was handcuffed at the time.

A IPS spokesperson confirmed this evening the prisoner had “returned himself to Limerick Prison”.

A spokesperson for University Hospital Limerick said that “for reasons of patient confidentiality” the hospital “cannot comment on individual cases”.

“Maintaining patient confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement for the HSE/UL Hospitals Group, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) along with the Data Protection Acts 1988-2018,” the hospital spokesperson added.

On Wednesday the IPS stated the prisoner was reported “UAL - Unlawfully At Large from the University Hospital Limerick on the 24/10/2019.”

“Like all UAL cases An Garda Siochana were notified immediately and an investigation will be conducted by both the Prison Service and An Garda Siochana,” it added.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are assisting the Irish Prison Service in tracing the whereabouts of a prisoner unlawfully at large from University Hospital Limerick.”

“This occurred today October 24, 2019. No further information is available currently,” she added.