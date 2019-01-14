NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Prison site that cost the State €51m likely to be developed for housing

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 12:06 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A site previously earmarked for the State's first 'super prison' is likely to be developed for housing.

Spending on the vacant site at Thornton Hall in north County Dublin now stands at €51m since it was bought in 2005.

The entrance to Thornton Hall

The bulk of the site is to be offered to the new Land Development Agency to build houses, according to the Irish Times.

It was set up by the Government to build 150,000 new homes over the next 20 years across the country.

Fianna Fail TD Darragh O' Brien says the move makes sense.

"It's a no-brainer, and there are many other sites like Thornton Hall all across the country that are serviced and that are ready to go," he said.

A master plan would be needed here to see how one could develop the site.

"Nothing has happened with Thornton Hall for the last number of years," he said.


