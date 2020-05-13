News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Prison Service seeks High Court directions on 46th day of convicted rapist's hunger strike

Prison Service seeks High Court directions on 46th day of convicted rapist's hunger strike
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 04:22 PM

A man is on day 46 of a prison hunger strike in protest at his conviction for rape, the High Court has heard.

The man or the prison cannot be named by order the the court. He is protesting because he says he is innocent, the court heard.

Today, Paul Carroll SC, for the prison governor and the Irish Prison Service, said his clients were seeking declarations in relation to whether the prisoner had capacity to continue the hunger strike, whether the prison authorities were complying with the law in relation to the strike and "what should happen going forward".

The man's situation was becoming more serious, he has underlying health difficulties and has suffered a significant weight loss of some 13 kilogrammes, counsel said. He is still taking liquids.

Counsel said his side were seeking permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on his solicitors and have the case returned to court within a day because the man is in serious danger, possibly at the risk of death.

READ MORE

Clare farmer arrested on day of mother's funeral as result of dispute with brother faces birthday in jail

The application was made on a one-side-only represented basis.

The man has no difficulties with his conditions in the prison and is aware the authorities were making this application, he said.

His solicitors are also aware and have inquired as to whether it would be possible for him to participate or observe the hearing via video link from prison.

The man has been in regular contact with his next of kin, his wife, counsel said.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor granted permission for short service of the proceedings on the man's solicitors and said the case could come back on Thursday afternoon.

The court noted the request for video facilities and could only at this stage express its wish that such facilities be made available if possible.

READ MORE

‘Rush’ of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants

More on this topic

Clare Island fisherman challenges licence to lay cable which is part of connection between Europe and USClare Island fisherman challenges licence to lay cable which is part of connection between Europe and US

‘Rush’ of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants‘Rush’ of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants

Clare farmer arrested on day of mother's funeral as result of dispute with brother faces birthday in jailClare farmer arrested on day of mother's funeral as result of dispute with brother faces birthday in jail

Courts open for business says judge as people who re-occupied repossessed home ordered to appearCourts open for business says judge as people who re-occupied repossessed home ordered to appear


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtrapeTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Councillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economyCouncillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economy

Treatment of asylum seekers during crisis to be raised in DáilTreatment of asylum seekers during crisis to be raised in Dáil

Publicans 'completely opposed' to outdoor smoke-free zonesPublicans 'completely opposed' to outdoor smoke-free zones

Leaving Cert students banned from talking to teachers about gradesLeaving Cert students banned from talking to teachers about grades


Lifestyle

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh and Strong Like Her by Haley Shapley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »