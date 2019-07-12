News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prison officer wants surveillance report issued

By Michael Clifford
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 06:10 AM

The prison officer who had a tracking device fitted to his private vehicle has called on the justice minister to publish the report into alleged illegal surveillance in prisons without delay.

The officer was the individual named in an affidavit as having been the subject of illegal surveillance by a private investigation firm allegedly hired by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) The surveillance was carried out

on behalf of the Operational Support Group (OSG) which is in the prison service, charged with stopping the flow of contraband and drugs into prisons.

The surveillance also included recording conversations between prisoners and solicitors, placing tracking devices in prison vehicles, and hidden cameras in common areas.

The prison officer who was named as being a target of the surveillance claims he hasindependent proof that he was tracked, and his bank/credit union and bank accounts accessed illegally.

He claims he has no idea why he was put under surveillance other than that he was the subject of an agenda by some individuals within the prison service.

He first learned last January that he had been named in the affidavit sworn by Assistant Chief Officer David McDonald, who worked in the OSG.

He has been on stress-related sick leave since then. He has also begun the process of taking legal action against the IPS for the alleged illegal surveillance.

This whole thing has made my life hell. I’m sick of the IPS putting me on the long finger. Not one governor from Portlaoise has contacted me since I went sick in January.

I want to get this report published and have it all out there in the open.”

He confirmed he was interviewed by the Inspector of Prisons, Patricia Gilheaney, who delivered compiled the report on the alleged surveillance which she Ms Gilheaney delivered her report in mid March.

Mr Flanagan said in early May he was “finalising” the report for publication. On June 2, a spokesperson for the department said the report was being “finalised” for publication.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson said the report was being “finalised” for publication this month.

