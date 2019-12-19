News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prior ownership of €12k Polish flat did not disqualify couple from housing support, court rules

Four Courts, file photo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 02:59 PM

A county council was wrong to refuse to consider a Polish couple for inclusion on its social housing list because they had owned a flat worth €12,000 in their home country, the High Court has ruled.

Andrzej and Teresa Zabiello, who moved here in 2007, gifted their Polish home in 2014 to their son who then spent €5,000 refurbishing it.

They have been living in a rented one-bedroom apartment in Clondalkin paying €988 per month.

In 2015, they applied to South Dublin Co Council for social housing support. At the time, Mr Zabiello was on disability allowance and his wife was unemployed.

They declared the Polish property on their application form and said they received no money for it.

They were refused on the basis they had voluntarily gifted the asset to their son. They were told if it had been sold they money could have assisted towards their housing needs.

With the help of the Cross Care Housing and Welfare Information charity, they got a review of the decision by the council.

However, they were told by disposing of the Polish flat they had rendered themselves homeless and could not be considered for social housing.

They made a second application in 2018 which was also refused and they brought a High Court challenge.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons set aside the decision and sent it back to the council for reconsideration.

The judge said even if the couple had got €12,000 from their Polish home, it would have been sufficient to pay rent in Dublin for between 12 and 18 months.

The logic of the council's position, if followed through to its conclusion, was that prior ownership of a residential property rendered a household "permanently ineligible" for support irrespective of the value of that property. This was not a correct interpretation of the relevant Social Housing Assessment Regulations of 2011

He ruled the council acted outside its powers in finding them ineligible to apply for social housing support "by dint of their having previously owned a modestly valued property in Poland".

The housing authority had erred both in its interpretation of the regulations and in taking into account irrelevant considerations in determining the application. Its decision was also invalid in that it did not comply with a statutory duty to set out reasons for its decision.

