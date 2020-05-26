News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Printing firm Reads' owner seeks injunction against landlord

Printing firm Reads' owner seeks injunction against landlord
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 05:21 PM

An application by the owner of the printing business Reads for an injunction against the landlord of its Dublin city-centre premises has opened before the High Court.

O'Flaherty's (Nassau St.) Limited, which trades as Reads, seeks orders against Setanta Centre Unlimited Company, the owner of an office building on Dublin's Nassau Street.

The applicant operates an outlet within a campus known as the Setanta Campus, which is just to the South of but visible, and accessible from Nassau Street.

The defendant is redeveloping the building over the next two years at a cost of €150m.

O Flaherty's claims that as part of those works arrangements had been put in place with the defendant where a temporary access route, that would allow customers access the property, was put in place.

It claims that the defendant intends to erect hoarding across that temporary access, rendering the Reads premises completely inaccessible.

O'Flaherty's claim that the business will be destroyed if the defendant is permitted to erect hoarding that will make the premises completely inaccessible to customers.

The defendant, which is owned and controlled by the family of businessman Larry Goodman, denies the claims and opposes the application.

O'Flaherty's, represented by Michéal O'Connell SC and John O'Regan Bl, claims the defendant's actions amount to breach of its right of way.

It also claims the defendant is trying to make life difficult for it so its business fails, and it can be bought out of its lease prematurely.

As a result it is seeks orders including an injunction requiring the defendant to remove the obstruction currently blocking access to the retail premises.

The injunction would remain in place pending the outcome of the full hearing of the dispute.

Represented by Rossa Fanning SC, the defendant rejects the allegations of wrongdoing or that it is trying to put the applicant out of business.

It says it has tried to accommodate the plaintiff, whom it says has been aware of its plans to redevelop the property since 2018. It says that it has put steps in place based on Health and Safety requirements.

The injunction application commenced before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty at the High Court on Tuesday.

The hearing continues.

READ MORE

New technological university for Munster this week as greenlight expected for IT merger

More on this topic

Electrical contractors' group challenges trade pay regime in High CourtElectrical contractors' group challenges trade pay regime in High Court

Judge says 22-month delay not enough to stop robbery case against 19-year-oldJudge says 22-month delay not enough to stop robbery case against 19-year-old

Four men released from custody after agreeing not to trespass on repossessed Dublin propertiesFour men released from custody after agreeing not to trespass on repossessed Dublin properties

Early school-leavers' programme director wins unfair dismissal caseEarly school-leavers' programme director wins unfair dismissal case


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Nine further Covid-19 deaths and 37 new cases - NPHETNine further Covid-19 deaths and 37 new cases - NPHET

UL President to resign over 'personal' Covid-19 concernsUL President to resign over 'personal' Covid-19 concerns

State’s reaction to Covid-19 in nursing homes a ‘gigantic failure’, says HiqaState’s reaction to Covid-19 in nursing homes a ‘gigantic failure’, says Hiqa

Political advisor controversy has damaged coronavirus messaging in Northern Ireland– Robin SwannPolitical advisor controversy has damaged coronavirus messaging in Northern Ireland– Robin Swann


Lifestyle

The phrase “dupe”, short for duplicate, is used in online beauty communities to signify that a product is similar to a more expensive counterpart.The Skin Nerd: Products with star power, without the Hollywood price tag

Struggling to stick to your work routine at home? You’re not alone.10 tips for greater productivity working from home

Relaxing the rules at home has helped Karen Koster and her young family to get through lockdown, says Helen O'CallaghanEasy does it: Relaxing home rules the 'perfect tonic for kids'

Parents who homeschool must feel very confident of their choice these days, surely this global event will add to their number even after schools reopen. Their pioneering spirit isGet the Look: The eco-friendly beauty products you need to buy now

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »