Printing firm Reads' owner seeks injunction against landlord

An application by the owner of the printing business Reads for an injunction against the landlord of its Dublin city-centre premises has opened before the High Court.

O'Flaherty's (Nassau St.) Limited, which trades as Reads, seeks orders against Setanta Centre Unlimited Company, the owner of an office building on Dublin's Nassau Street.

The applicant operates an outlet within a campus known as the Setanta Campus, which is just to the South of but visible, and accessible from Nassau Street.

The defendant is redeveloping the building over the next two years at a cost of €150m.

O Flaherty's claims that as part of those works arrangements had been put in place with the defendant where a temporary access route, that would allow customers access the property, was put in place.

It claims that the defendant intends to erect hoarding across that temporary access, rendering the Reads premises completely inaccessible.

O'Flaherty's claim that the business will be destroyed if the defendant is permitted to erect hoarding that will make the premises completely inaccessible to customers.

The defendant, which is owned and controlled by the family of businessman Larry Goodman, denies the claims and opposes the application.

O'Flaherty's, represented by Michéal O'Connell SC and John O'Regan Bl, claims the defendant's actions amount to breach of its right of way.

It also claims the defendant is trying to make life difficult for it so its business fails, and it can be bought out of its lease prematurely.

As a result it is seeks orders including an injunction requiring the defendant to remove the obstruction currently blocking access to the retail premises.

The injunction would remain in place pending the outcome of the full hearing of the dispute.

Represented by Rossa Fanning SC, the defendant rejects the allegations of wrongdoing or that it is trying to put the applicant out of business.

It says it has tried to accommodate the plaintiff, whom it says has been aware of its plans to redevelop the property since 2018. It says that it has put steps in place based on Health and Safety requirements.

The injunction application commenced before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty at the High Court on Tuesday.

The hearing continues.