News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Principals: Give us time to reflect on reforms

Principals: Give us time to reflect on reforms
By Jess Casey
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 07:05 AM

The ‘special core status’ of history within the reformed Junior Cycle will impact other subjects, short courses, and areas of learning within the curriculum, Education Minister Joe McHugh is expected to hear today.

As the second day of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals conference gets under way, Mr McHugh is expected to hear calls to give schools “breathing space” to reflect on a series of key changes.

Junior Cycle reform has been one of the most significant changes to the curriculum since the foundation of the State, said Kieran Golden, president of the association and principal of Mayfield Community School, Cork.

Mr Golden is expected to outline to Mr McHugh that this reform has seen schools nationwide engage in strategic planning, taking in individual school’s staffing and student demographics.

“The outcome of this has allowed many schools to introduce short courses in such areas as artistic performance, SPHE, CSPE, and PE, and, in doing so, meeting the many identified needs and strengths of their students,” said Mr Golden.

However, the proposed special core status of history will have implications for this process. “This status will have an impact on the other subject specifications, short courses, and other areas of learning in the [Junior Cycle],” he said.

An ever-expanding workload is also having an effect on the welfare of school principals, who need time to reflect and focus on understanding the new practices, Mr McHugh is expected to be told.

“We must get the time to be given the opportunity to understand and allow changes, ranging across the Junior Cycle curriculum, child safeguarding procedures, SEN, GDPR, admissions, and finance, to embed themselves into our schools,” said Mr Golden.

READ MORE

Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?

Meanwhile, encouraging students to put a pen to paper, pick up a guitar, or pursue a craft will better prepare them for the rapidly changing workforce than just focusing on subjects such as science or maths.

That is the view of Anne Bamford, the City of London Corporation’s strategic director of education, skills, and culture, who spoke on the first day of the conference yesterday.

Focusing on art and culture through education helps students to develop the kind of skills that are becoming more important to big tech companies than IT or coding skills, said Dr Bamford.

“You cannot get the very top results in exams if you are not doing a broad curriculum that includes a focus on the arts,” she said.

“In a student’s final exams, the very highest scores will go to the answers that are very analytical, critical, evaluative. Those are skills you learn through the arts and they are skills for life.”

Skills learned through the arts, such as critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration, are also becoming increasingly important to employers in other fields like business, law, banking, and medicine, she added.

More on this topic

Colleges to receive €14.25m to expand options for studentsColleges to receive €14.25m to expand options for students

‘Our school dogs make us all smile’ - Kerry school's service dogs help calm students’ anxiety‘Our school dogs make us all smile’ - Kerry school's service dogs help calm students’ anxiety

Principals: Government cannot ignore schools funding and recruitment crisisPrincipals: Government cannot ignore schools funding and recruitment crisis

‘Lack of school principals is a crisis in education system’‘Lack of school principals is a crisis in education system’


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »