Principals: Give us time to reflect on reforms

The ‘special core status’ of history within the reformed Junior Cycle will impact other subjects, short courses, and areas of learning within the curriculum, Education Minister Joe McHugh is expected to hear today.

As the second day of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals conference gets under way, Mr McHugh is expected to hear calls to give schools “breathing space” to reflect on a series of key changes.

Junior Cycle reform has been one of the most significant changes to the curriculum since the foundation of the State, said Kieran Golden, president of the association and principal of Mayfield Community School, Cork.

Mr Golden is expected to outline to Mr McHugh that this reform has seen schools nationwide engage in strategic planning, taking in individual school’s staffing and student demographics.

“The outcome of this has allowed many schools to introduce short courses in such areas as artistic performance, SPHE, CSPE, and PE, and, in doing so, meeting the many identified needs and strengths of their students,” said Mr Golden.

However, the proposed special core status of history will have implications for this process. “This status will have an impact on the other subject specifications, short courses, and other areas of learning in the [Junior Cycle],” he said.

An ever-expanding workload is also having an effect on the welfare of school principals, who need time to reflect and focus on understanding the new practices, Mr McHugh is expected to be told.

“We must get the time to be given the opportunity to understand and allow changes, ranging across the Junior Cycle curriculum, child safeguarding procedures, SEN, GDPR, admissions, and finance, to embed themselves into our schools,” said Mr Golden.

Meanwhile, encouraging students to put a pen to paper, pick up a guitar, or pursue a craft will better prepare them for the rapidly changing workforce than just focusing on subjects such as science or maths.

That is the view of Anne Bamford, the City of London Corporation’s strategic director of education, skills, and culture, who spoke on the first day of the conference yesterday.

Focusing on art and culture through education helps students to develop the kind of skills that are becoming more important to big tech companies than IT or coding skills, said Dr Bamford.

“You cannot get the very top results in exams if you are not doing a broad curriculum that includes a focus on the arts,” she said.

“In a student’s final exams, the very highest scores will go to the answers that are very analytical, critical, evaluative. Those are skills you learn through the arts and they are skills for life.”

Skills learned through the arts, such as critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration, are also becoming increasingly important to employers in other fields like business, law, banking, and medicine, she added.