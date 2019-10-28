Prince Albert of Monaco assisting in Cork Yacht Club anniversary celebrations

Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Yacht Club de Monaco, has hosted a special event to show his support for the celebrations surrounding the 300th anniversary of the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

The club, which is the oldest yacht club in the world, will celebrate its anniversary with an exciting series of events on and off the water across Cork harbour next summer.

Yacht Club de Monaco, which is the only club in the world twinned with the Royal Cork Yacht Club, will help promote the Cork300 event series both within Monaco and internationally. It will also participate in a number of events in Cork next year.

Commenting at the launch event in Monaco, Prince Albert II said that he was hoping to attend the celebrations in Cork.

“Yacht Club de Monaco is thrilled with our close relationship with the Royal Cork Yacht Club, our twinning, and this wonderful occasion that will further celebrate our relationship.

There will be a strong representation from Monaco for Cork300, and I will also do my best to attend.

"I would like to congratulate Royal Cork on your amazing history and the great history of your club. We are absolutely and wholeheartedly thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Cork300.”

Colin Morehead, Chairman of Cork300 said it was a huge honour to receive such a wonderful endorsement for Cork300 from HSH Prince Albert II.

"Yacht Club de Monaco feel that this is a unique moment in history for the sailing community internationally and they very much want to be part of Cork300 and help us promote it internationally.”

"Both clubs share the same values centred around preserving maritime heritage and naval etiquette, while looking ahead to a greener future for yachting, which is the main purpose of the Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge."