Primary schools aim to be fully open by autumn, principal says

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 05:07 PM

Primary schools are working to have every child back in the autumn.

That's the message from the President of the Irish Primary Principals Network.

Earlier, the Covid-19 committee heard calls for more funding and resources to facilitate the reopening of schools while meeting health guidelines.

The IPPN's Damien White admits there are still many challenges to be faced:

"We're trying to look at the best way to get children back for the autumn term," he said.

"I think people need reassurance at this stage, children need reassurance, parents need reassurance (and) staff need reassurance."

