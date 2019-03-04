NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Primary School website domain taken over by pornographic content

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 02:32 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The website of St Ronan's Primary School in Newry has been 'hacked' and replaced with pornographic content.

A twitter user raised the alarm on twitter, to which the school replied "unfortunately we got hacked and we are trying to have the site blocked... unfortunately no Government agency is able to assist".

The school's twitter account said that the incident has been reported to the PSNI but the site remains.

The school confirmed on twitter that the website had been hosted by a third party on its behalf.

BelfastLive reported that SDLP Councillor Gary Stokes said the attacks were 'vile' and 'disgraceful that someone would think it amusing to target a primary school in this way'.

