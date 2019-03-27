NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Primary school children say they see drug users injecting from classroom window

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Pupils at a Dublin city centre primary school say they can see drug users injecting themselves from their classroom window.

The pupils of St Audoen's National School, along with their parents, are calling for the country's first supervised injected centre to not be allowed open in proximity to the school.

The local national school in inner city Dublin is located 300m from the proposed centre.

The charity Merchants Quay Ireland said the trial project would keep the public and drug users safer.

However, the parents of the children at the primary school believe it would attract more anti-social behaviour.

One student said: "One time I [saw] a fella passed out on the path with a needle in his thumb, so it's hard to, to stop thinking about it."

Another recalled: "We have to witness seeing everyone obviously out of their heads."

