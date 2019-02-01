NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Primark announces opening date of second store in Belfast following fire

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 04:52 PM

Primark has announced the opening date of a second store in Belfast after its former flagship outlet in the city was devastated in a fire.

The blaze at the Bank Buildings in August resulted in a cordoned-off zone around the historic building, which saw the city centre effectively split in two and a drop in footfall figures.

The retailer confirmed that an investigation into the fire remains ongoing five months on.

The Bank Buildings became engulfed in a major fire at the end of August 2018 (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a statement, Primark said it is assisting the NIFS (Northern Ireland Fire Service) and HSENI (Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland) with their ongoing investigation.

“We await the outcome and final report,” they added.

In December, more than 1,000 people queued on Castle Street for the opening of the first Primark store in Belfast city centre since the fire.

Some of an estimated 1,000 people who joined a queue to enter the new Primark store on Castle Street, Belfast in December 2018 (Rebecca Black/PA)

On Friday, Primark announced a second store will open on Donegall Place on April 16.

“Donegall Place opens in addition to our store on Castle Street, which started trading in December following the fire at Bank Buildings in August, 2018,” a statement from the retailer said.

“Primark would once again like to thank the whole community in Belfast for their support over recent months.

Flames from a major blaze at the Primark store in Belfast city centre in August 2018 (PA Archive)

“We will announce more details about the Donegall Place opening in the coming weeks.”

- Press Association


Related Articles

Investigation under way after major fire in Belfast

Murdered Belfast community worker was stabbed 11 times, say police

Huge blaze rips through bar in Belfast

PSNI reconstruct New IRA car bombing one week after explosion

More in this Section

City Council denies turning people away since they took over Cork homeless services

HSE chief unable to confirm that cost of National Children's Hospital won't exceed €2bn

SuperValu recalls Fruit and Fibre over 'possible presence of insects'

'Life is precious and life is brittle': Donegal endures the bitterest wind to bury four young crash victims


Lifestyle

The best Valentine's breaks to book now

What you’ll be wearing this spring: Annmarie O’Connor’s trend report

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »