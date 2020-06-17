Priests worried about Covid-19 outbreaks in churches

Many priests say they are worried they could be held responsible if there is a coronavirus outbreak in a church setting.

Guidelines have been sent to parishes ahead of the reopening of places of worship on June 29.

They provide advice on hand washing and social distancing.

Fr John Collins is a spokesperson the Association of Catholic Priests and a priest in the parish of Swords & Drynam.

He says there is some nervousness among priests ahead of reopening.

Fr Collins said: "One of the issues that we had with the checklist was that it being left to parish priests to sign off on these checklists.

"A lot of the guys were anxious about that and a bit worried that they would be held responsible."