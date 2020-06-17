News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Priests worried about Covid-19 outbreaks in churches

Priests concerned about Covid-19 outbreaks in mass. Picture: Getty
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 04:06 PM

Many priests say they are worried they could be held responsible if there is a coronavirus outbreak in a church setting.

Guidelines have been sent to parishes ahead of the reopening of places of worship on June 29.

They provide advice on hand washing and social distancing.

Fr John Collins is a spokesperson the Association of Catholic Priests and a priest in the parish of Swords & Drynam. 

He says there is some nervousness among priests ahead of reopening. 

Fr Collins said: "One of the issues that we had with the checklist was that it being left to parish priests to sign off on these checklists.

"A lot of the guys were anxious about that and a bit worried that they would be held responsible."

'Agriculture isn't the problem' - Michael Creed defends Programme for Govt's emissions calculation

