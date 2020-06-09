News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Priests to wear face masks when distributing Communion

Priests to wear face masks when distributing Communion
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 12:56 PM

Priests have been told they should wear face masks while distributing Communion when churches reopen later this month.

It is among the guidelines included in a framework document to ensure they can welcome parishioners back safely.

From June 29, church services are set to resume.

Ahead of that, the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference has issued a framework document which seeks to ensure the safety and health of people, ministers, and priests.

Physical distancing will need to be in place and areas where people can sit must be clearly indicated while stewards may show people to their seats.

All holy water fonts are to be emptied and hand sanitizers should be placed at entrances.

Reusable prayer books will not be allowed.

The sign of peace can be left out, or offered in a way which avoids any physical contact.

Queuing for Holy Communion should be carefully planned, and stewards may help to ensure social distancing is in place.

Priests and Eucharistic ministers will have to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands before giving the communion out.

Hand sanitizer should also be placed close to them, so they can re-sanitise their hands if necessary.

READ MORE

Supermarket cancels paddling pool sales due to hosepipe ban

More on this topic

No evidence rugby and Cheltenham fans brought Covid-19 into country: ExpertNo evidence rugby and Cheltenham fans brought Covid-19 into country: Expert

Expert says evidence for homemade masks to prevent Covid spread ‘not fantastic’Expert says evidence for homemade masks to prevent Covid spread ‘not fantastic’

'We could have waves of infection, waves of lockdown' says professor of genetics'We could have waves of infection, waves of lockdown' says professor of genetics

Playgrounds beginning to reopen across the countryPlaygrounds beginning to reopen across the country


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up