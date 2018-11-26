Home»ireland

Priests denied full Catholic funeral if they die while facing sexual abuse allegations

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Priests are raising concerns that some of their members are being denied a traditional funeral.

It has emerged that those who die while facing accusations of sexual abuse are not entitled to a full Catholic funeral.

The Association of Catholic Priests has said that it is distressing for families, particularly for priests who have not been convicted.

Fr Tim Hazelwood from the ACP explains some of the cases he has come across.

READ MORE: Cyclist dies in Limerick road accident

He said: "Some of the examples are that the death notice would not be put into the newspaper or that there would be no music, no concelebration allowed, the priests' title would not be given he would be called by his first name, he wouldn't be called Father at the funeral.

"If possible, it wouldn't be held in a church, it would be held in a chapel at the time that's not the usual time for funerals. So it is kind of to get it out of the way quietly."

- Digital Desk


