Priest reveals Kevin Lunney thanked him for condemning attack in his homily

Kevin Lunney.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 11:27 AM

Update: The parish priest of Ballyconnell in Cavan has said Kevin Lunney thanked him after he used his homily yesterday to condemn his brutal assault.

Fr Oliver O'Reilly described the torture of the Quinn Group executive as "a modern form of crucifixion".

Tomorrow marks two weeks since Mr Lunney was abducted in Fermanagh before being assaulted and left on the road in Cavan.

Fr O'Reilly said: "I have spoken to Kevin Lunney last night and we don't know how far that could heal. Other wounds heal but, you know, no-one knows.".

Earlier: Gardaí deploy armed support unit; priest likens Lunney attack to 'modern form of crucifixion'

An Armed Support Unit of 20 gardaí will be stationed in the Cavan/Monaghan area from this morning.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the deployment last week at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference.

This will be the third armed support unit to be located on the border, with existing units located in Ballyshannon and Dundalk.

The spotlight on border resources has intensified in recent weeks, with Brexit on the horizon and the brutal attack on Kevin Lunney.

The attack on Mr Lunney has been described as "a modern form of crucifixion deployed by terrorist groups such as Islamic State".

Fr Oliver O'Reilly, the parish priest of Ballyconnell in Cavan, used his homily yesterday to condemn the brutal assault.

It is almost two weeks since Mr Lunney was abducted in Fermanagh, before being tortured and dumped on the road in Cavan.

Rodney Edwards, Deputy Editor at The Impartial Reporter, says for the most part Fr O'Reilly's homily was well received.

Mr Edwards said: "Fr O'Reilly received sustained applause and his strong statement has been welcomed by Mr Lunney's family, by his brother Tony who was there yesterday and the vast majority of people here.

"But there are some who think he should, and I quote one person, who said he should mind his own business."

