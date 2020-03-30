Priest ministering via phone and social media as many elderly priests cocooning 

A Co Laois priest has told of how he is using social media and the telephone to minister to parishioners during the Covid-19 crisis.

Fr Paddy Byrne, who is based in Abbeyleix, also told Newstalk Breakfast of how many elderly priests are now cocooning which has put more pressure on other members of the clergy.

Half of the priests in his diocese of Kildare and Leighlin are now cocooning, he explained. This puts a huge responsibility on the remaining clergy and it was at times like this, “these vulnerable moments” that there was a need for “resilience and courage.”

Fr Byrne said that while the normal means of expressing sorrow or passing of condolences were not available at this time, there were other ways to show “the huge love out there.”

The priest told of how he is using Facebook and Twitter and is phoning parishioners to pray with them. The message of hope was “very important,” he said.

He advised people not to “worry about where we are going to be in April. Don’t lose the gift of today. That is a recipe for good mental health.”

Fr Byrne said that social distancing did not “come natural” to him, but that never had there been such a call to “roll up the sleeves” and he was very proud to be able “to bring comfort, hope and solidarity.”

We’re in this together.”

Fr Byrne said he had to be very careful as it was “intuitive” to practice empathy as part of his chaplaincy. He asked for a blessing for all health care workers and those responding to the needs of the sick.

It was important for the vast majority to weather this in their homes and he said young people were “playing a blinder” assisting with shopping for older people.

“When we look back we will be mighty proud of this place we call home.”

Meanwhile, a small number of parishioners have been described as "selfish" for putting pressure on priests to celebrate private masses.

The Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran, says a small minority have been asking priests to say Mass, and has appealed to people to follow the restrictions in place.

He wrote on social media: "Elphin Diocese is committed to observing the present restrictions for the safety of all. Most parishioners understand this but a small minority is putting pressure on priests to say a private Mass for them.

"This is selfish. It contradicts the very meaning of communion."