Home»Breaking News»ireland

Priest claims communions being used as an excuse to party

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 09:00 AM

Holy Communion is being used as an excuse to party, according to a Portlaoise priest.

Father Paddy Byrne has also complained about people taking selfies during Mass.

He thinks the Church needs to do more to tackle the problem and says Holy Communion has become more like a panto than a sacrament.

Fr Byrne said: "I think there is a basic cop-on mentality. Do you go to your friend's house when you are calling over for Sunday lunch or for a conversation, and do you just go on Facebook or start taking photos at random?

"I think it's basic etiquette and I think that is the challenge."


KEYWORDS

communionreligioncatholic

Related Articles

Atheist Ireland: Referendum on blasphemy about freedom of speech

Russian Orthodox Church threatens to sever ties with worldwide community

Update: Carlow priest reverses decision to scrap communion day after parents' anger

Referendum Commission urges people to register to vote ahead of deadline

More in this Section

Minister directed by High Court to reconsider garda's claim over knee injury

'It has been a crazy week' - Westmeath syndicate claim €1m Lotto Plus top prize

Author Rosita Sweetman loses appeal in case against Coillte over alleged spraying of pesticide near her home

Student deprived of 'long-held ambition' to become soldier over change in exam requirements, High Court told


Breaking Stories

How a poor ould fella navigates his health

Glenn Close on why her latest film could finally earn her an Oscar

Ailbhe Griffith is claiming back the power after a sexual assault

Claudia Aurora not afraid to give tradition a little tweak

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »