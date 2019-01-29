Previous murder trial collapsed over jury’s ‘experiment’ with apartment building’s chute

David O’Loughlin’s conviction for murdering Liam Manley in May 2013 was quashed by the Court of Appeal in February 2018.

David O’Loughlin: To serve mandatory life sentence for murder in Cork. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney

O’Loughlin, of Garden City Apartments, North Main St, Cork had pleaded not guilty to the murder of 59-year-old Mr Manley at his apartment in the complex on May 12, 2013.

A Central Criminal Court jury sitting in Cork unanimously found O’Loughlin guilty of murder and he was given the mandatory life sentence by Mr Justic Paul Carney on March 31, 2015.

The Court of Appeal heard that the foreman of the jury had asked for permission to visit the apartment building to view the refuse chute at the centre of the case.

While examining the scene, at least one juror conducted ‘an experiment’ by throwing a stone down the chute. This was apparently done with the knowledge of the trial judge but in the absence of either the prosecution or defence.

By the time O’Loughlin and his lawyers arrived at the building, they found the trial judge getting into a lift to exit the building. No one was present on behalf of the prosecution. They had visited the scene earlier.

Reviewing the appeal, Mr Justice Alan Mahon said that the decision to permit the jury’s visit to the chute in the absence of an application from either the defence or the prosecution was technically unlawful and in conflict with section 22 of the Juries Act.

He said that it was unclear what the jury expected to learn from the experiment but described the visit to the chute as on an “entirely different level”.

Michael O’Higgins SC, counsel for Mr O’Loughlin, said there was simply no way of knowing if one juror had a concern which wasn’t a real concern, or whether somebody was getting into the physics of it which, in effect, introduced new evidence into the case. He said the reason and result of the experiment was unknown and unexplained.

Mr Justice Mahon, who sat with Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice John Hedigan, said the jury ought to have been discharged in the particular circumstances in which these events occurred.

Mr O’Higgins said the whole process took place in the absence of both parties.

“It ought not to have happened to begin with”, ought not to have happened in the absence of both parties, and the “experiment” with the stone ought not to have happened, counsel submitted.