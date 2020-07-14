News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall Moyna

The number of patients admitted to hospitals for obesity rose in 2019.
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 11:40 AM

New figures show over 400 people were hospitalised due to obesity in 2018 and 2019.

187 patients had inpatient stays last year and 218 the year before.

Two thirds were female and more than half were over the age of 45.

According to the HSE, six in ten Irish adults are overweight or obese, while this figure increases to three in four in adults over the age of 50.

Dublin City University health professor Niall Moyna says there should be more emphasis on measures to prevent obesity.

"We know that people who come from lower socio-economic backgrounds are at much higher risk of developing obesity," says Prof Moyna.

"One in 10 three-year-olds who come from lower socio-economic backgrounds are obese, where it's only one in 20 of those coming from higher socio-economic backgrounds.

"Things like conditions of birth during early childhood, education, access to employment. People underestimate the importance of those determinants and how they determine our health."

Brendan Kelly, a professor of psychiatry in Trinity College, says there is also far too much of a stigma towards people who are obese and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.

Obesity is partly due to diet but there are also genetic factors.

"There's a lot that we can do to remedy the problem of obesity. Perhaps the first step is to change our attitudes and our approach.

"We need to remove the stigma from obesity and from being overweight and focus on supporting people to find solutions."

