Prevention and early intervention the key, says homelessness charity ahead of Budget

There is a call on the Government to prioritise affordable renting for intermediate households in Budget 2020.

In its pre-Budget Submission just released, Respond wants the Government to introduce a National Affordable Rental Scheme.

It says intermediate households won't qualify for a mortgage and are struggling to rent in the private sector but aren't eligible for social housing.

Spokesperson for Respond, Niamh Randall says they also want action to help the homeless:

"We also are hoping for some progress in homeless prevention," she said.

"Really, Budget 2020 must prioritise prevention and early intervention. This is critical to end the crisis and ensure that households and families can keep a roof over their heads and can stay in the homes they have.

"We know that Housing First is the best way to end homelessness so we need to ensure there is a priority to implement the National Housing First Strategy," she added.