Pressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical list

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 07:05 AM

There are calls on the Department of Children to reveal the 37 childcare facilities on Tusla's 'critical' list.

The child and family agency said it will not be sharing further details on the services, while the department said it is not aware of them.

The figure emerged at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee on children, which discussed the creches controversy on Tuesday.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on children, Anne Rabbitte, said transparency is needed.

Ms Rabbitte said: "I think parents who are leaving off their children - when you have services that are on a critical list, that are flagged red on a Tusla inspection list - have a right to know.

"I think it's incumbent also within the Department of Children and Youth affairs to communicate that.

"I find it hard to believe that the Department of Children and Youth Affairs don't actually know that there are 37 creches there."

Govt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possession

Fianna Fáil also said that the Department of Children should withdraw funding from the 37 childcare facilities on the list.

Ms Rabbitte said: "Absolutely they should and they can do that in a very simple way because they are the funder, they are the paymaster general.

"They have a right to know and to stop their funding until such time as they have actually made sure they are not in breach of a regulation that has put them on the critical list."

