Presidents send letter appealing for students to observe social distancing guidelines

The presidents of Ireland’s universities, institutes of technology, and colleges of further education have collectively written to their student bodies urging them to follow social distancing guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Students are urged to spend their time volunteering to help older people with shopping or dog-walking.

In an unusual step, an email has been sent to almost 250,000 third-level students, co-signed by the heads of over 20 colleges and universities, emphasising the importance of adhering to HSE guidelines.

Among the signatories are Patrick O’Shea, the president of UCC, and Barry O’Connor, the president of CIT, as well as the heads of UCD, DCU, NUIG, the University of Limerick, Trinity College Dublin, and the institutes of technology in Waterford, Limerick, Tralee, and Sligo.

The letter is issued with the support of Lorna Fitzpatrick, president of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI).

Third-level institutions were closed last week under the Government’s directive aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Many of them, where possible, are now providing lectures online.

However, such precautions mean little if students “do not stay away from crowds”, the heads of the colleges write.

“Your health and safety and that of our wider community is our primary concern, which is why we have all instigated revised at-distance teaching and assessment methods for the coming weeks,” they say in the letter.

“We appreciate that you are all aware of the health implications of Covid-19 and at this stage are taking action to limit its spread yourselves. To restate the advice from the HSE, please follow the guidelines around social distancing, maintaining a distance of at least 2 metres between yourself and other people. We also particularly ask that you stay away from crowded places in the weeks ahead and limit your own social interactions.”

The letter says students need to be mindful of their mental health, though, and encourages contact with friends and family, as well as other students, through the likes of Facetime, Skype, Zoom, or other video calling apps.

They are also advised to use the time to “offer your services to volunteer organisations to collection shoppings or prescriptions for elderly neighbours or walk their dogs”.

They said that strict adherence to social distancing rules can make a significant difference in the spread of the virus.

“We ask you to do this for three reasons. Firstly, to protect yourselves from infection. Secondly, to slow down the spread of Covid-19 in order to protect at risk people, some of whom may die if they contract the virus. And thirdly, to reduce pressure on our healthcare system. There are close to a quarter of a million students in Irish Higher Education and we are in a strong position to reduce the spread of the virus by acting collectively,” they say.