Update: 9.30am: Roscommon county council has endorsed Sean Gallagher as its candidate for the Presidential election.

Earlier: Presidential hopefuls to appear before councils today

A number of prospective candidates will appear before council meetings today seeking endorsements to run in the Presidential election.

At least nine local authorities will meet today as the race for the Áras gathers momentum.

The election will take place in less than seven weeks' time on October 26.

Hopeful candidates must secure support from four local authorities, or 20 TDs and Senators in order to contest the election.

President Michael D Higgins has signalled he intends to seek another seven years in the Áras and sitting presidents can nominate themselves to run for a second term.

Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman have each secured support from one local authority.

Councils in Roscommon, Westmeath, Offaly, Fingal, Wicklow, Galway city, Kilkenny, Wexford and Leitrim are expected to meet today.

Digital Desk