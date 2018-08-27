Presidential hopeful said she would welcome Trump to the Áras dressed as Marilyn Monroe

Latest: A Presidential hopeful has said she would welcome Donald Trump to the Áras an Uachtaráin and would do so wearing a Marilyn Monroe outfit if asked.

Sarah Louise Mulligan made a pitch to Meath County Council alongside seven others.

Kildare and Westmeath Councils have also been hearing from those who want to be Ireland's next President.

Sarah Louise Mulligan. Pic: sarahlouisemulligan.com

Sarah Louise Mulligan, who's a Marilyn Monroe impersonator, raised some eyebrows in Meath when asked about her support of Donald Trump.

She said: "I would love to welcome President Trump to Áras an Uachtaráin."

When asked if she would dress up as Marilyn Monroe "in the position of president of the country", she replied: "At the end of the day right, politics can't always be serious."

Eight Presidential hopefuls made their pitches to Meath Co Council today and some took issue with Trump's America.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty said she wants to target corruption so Ireland does not become like the States.

She said: "Corruption has been allowed to thrive. People feel it on the ground. We can pretend it's not happening but I believe it is now rampant and widespread."

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty

Artist Kevin Sharkey said he would use the role of President to send a different message to young people about drugs.

"We look at them with a pint in our hand and a fag in the other and tell them don't do drugs and they look at us and think 'hypocrite'."

It is expected the official order to hold the election will be given in the coming days

Earlier: Three county councils will hear from people hoping to get a Presidential nomination today.

Meath, Kildare and Westmeath Councils will hear from candidates hoping to get on the ballot to run for the Áras.

Joan Freeman

It will be a sprint around the commuter belt for presidential hopefuls today as they pitch to three county councils for support.

First up is Meath Co Council - with businessman Gavin Duffy hoping he can win support in his native county.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman, artist Kevin Sharkey and former Aer Lingus worker Patrick Feeney will all make their third pitches to county councils.

While a number of potential candidates will be making their first bids for a nomination.

Gavin Duffy

Farmer John Groarke from Roscommon, burlesque dancer and Donald Trump supporter Sarah Louise Mulligan, musician Jimmy Smyth and Athlone woman Marie Goretti Moylan are all due to address councillors.

Because the three meetings are all running today not everyone will pitch to all of them.

Meath Council meet at 10am, with Kildare at 2pm and Westmeath at 4 o'clock this evening.

Sean Gallagher

Meanwhile, there is mounting speculation that businessman Sean Gallagher will announce he is entering the race in the coming days or weeks.

He penned an article on the back page of the Sunday Independent yesterday criticising the lack of leadership when it comes to dealing with the housing crisis.

A number of councillors across the country have encouraged Gallagher to make a second bid for the Áras and take on Michael D Higgins.

