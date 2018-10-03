Home»Breaking News»ireland

Presidential hopeful Peter Casey running for office 'to make a difference'

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 02:09 PM

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said he is running for office as he believes he "can make a difference".

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, the businessman said that hopes to connect the dots to make a difference to people in Ireland.

He also said how he intends to run a different type of campaign to the other candidates which will not involve shaking peoples' hands at events similar to the Ploughing Championships.

"Turning up at the ploughing and shaking hands with 1,000 people is not going to translate to 10,000 votes. It’s not that sort of campaign," he said.

While he does not plan to spend large sums of money on a social media campaign, he said he estimates that he will spend between €80,000 and €100,000 of his own funds on the campaign.

The former Dragons' Den star also said he would give fellow candidate Joan Freeman a loan.

"I offered to do it at 7%... if she wants it at 7 I'll do it...but it'll be a five-year loan," he said.

On declaring business interests, he said that he is all for transparency, saying: "if all the other candidates do it, I will do it".

KEYWORDS

Peter CaseyPresidential Election

